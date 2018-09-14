SPARTA, TN (WSMV) - A 14-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a man in White County.
The shooting happened Thursday night at a home on Crossville Highway in Sparta.
Deputies responded to the 911 call and found a 47-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.
According to the TBI, the juvenile lived in the home with the man. It's not clear if they are related.
The teen has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is being held in juvenile detention. The TBI has not released the teen's name.
The suspect is scheduled to go before a juvenile court judge on Monday.
