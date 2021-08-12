HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of people will head out to the Hermitage Golf Course on Friday to help in the fight against breast cancer, including News4’s own Holly Thompson.
Holly is proud to once again be a spokesperson for the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition.
On Friday they’ll hold their largest fundraiser of the year — the 25th Annual Celebration of Life Golf Classic — where money raised has already helped more than 1,500 Tennessee breast cancer patients.
Now, the TBCC is ready to help even more families.
“The TBCC is very unique in that we help patients while they're in treatment,” said Jami Eller, TBCC executive director. “We help them pay their rent or their mortgage or their utilities, so the money is tangible; you see exactly where it's going.”
Holly will be out on the golf course meeting folks and doing Facebook Lives to promote the big fundraiser throughout the day.
And it’s not too late for you to join in on the fun!
The tournament still has a few slots available for their afternoon shotgun start at 1:30 p.m..
To sign up or find more information, just go to TBCC.org.
