The Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission is concerned about the growing trend of selling to minors.
To make sure that businesses are not selling to underage individuals, the commission routinely checks. A usual year sees between 85 to 95 percent of businesses complying. This year it has dipped to 74 percent.
Part of the rise is being blamed on the offering of curbside or carryout alcohol during the pandemic. The TABC checked 41 businesses in the last four weeks and found that 64 percent of those businesses served to minors. The yearly figures are not much better. 300 businesses were checked that had curbside or carryout options, only 58 percent of those were in compliance.
One bright spot was retail liquor stores have maintained a normal compliance rate. They have scored above 85 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.