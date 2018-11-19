Taylor Swift Vote

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Pop star Taylor swift has a new "musical home."

The singer will be moving to Republic Records and the Universal Music Group.

"Over the years, Sir Lucian Grainge and Monte Lipman have been such amazing partners. It's so thrilling to me that they, and the UMG team, will be my label family moving forward. It's also incredibly exciting to know that I'll own all of my master recordings that I make from now on," said Swift in a post on Instagram.

Swift said a big part of the deal was that UMG agreed that any sale of their Spotify shares result in a distribution of money to their artists, non-recoupable.

"I see this as a sign that we are headed towards positive change for creators - a goal I'm never going to stop trying to achieve, in whatever ways I can," Swift said.

In her Instagram post, Swift expressed her "heartfelt thanks" to Scott Borchetta for "believing in me as a 14-year-old and for guiding me through over a decade of work that I will always be so proud of."

 
 
 
