Taylor Swift launched a cryptic countdown clock and fans are freaking out

Taylor Swift attends the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/

 Getty Images

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music superstar Taylor Swift is expected to make an announcement any moment at The Gulch in downtown Nashville.

Swift had a countdown clock on her website leading up to the announcement which was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. You can watch the announcement when it happens on the WSMV Facebook page.

It is unclear what the announcement will be, but could be linked to a new album.

Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.