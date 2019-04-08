NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music superstar Taylor Swift is donating $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project in light of state bills that would go against the rights of LGBTQ citizens in the state.
According to the Tennesee Equality Project, Swift has been a "long-time ally" to the LGBTQ community and joins many people including religious leaders who are "speaking out for love in the face of fear."
The letter reads,
I'm writing you to say that I'm so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the 'Slate of Hate' in our state legislature. Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and those leaders are doing. I'm so grateful that they're giving all people a place to worship.
Swift is no stranger to politics, having expressed her support for Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper during the Midterm elections. Swift has also announced that she will be "more vocal" on politics leading up to the next presidential election.
