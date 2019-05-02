NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A wings mural that Taylor Swift herself commissioned and visited in The Gulch is being removed, according to a spokesperson for MarketStreet Enterprises.
The mural was reportedly painted on plywood and was meant to be temporary and was unable to last outdoors. The mural became a major tourist attraction from both fans of Taylor Swift and those who saw it as an iconic landmark of The Gulch.
“MarketStreet was pleased to work with artist Kelsey Montague, ABC, and Taylor Swift on this experience in the Gulch. We’re thrilled for the hundreds of fans who got to see Taylor in person at the mural, the thousands who’ve since visited it, and the millions all over the world who have now watched or seen images of Kelsey’s tremendous art," said MarketStreet Enterprises Managing Director Jay Turner.
There is no need to worry about what will happen to the temporary mural, MarketStreet Enterprises said they will remove the mural and preserve it.
They are encouraging patrons to come by for a final photo by the end of the weekend, and then to visit Montague's permanent wings mural across the street.
