NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Grammy-winning Nashville songwriter Taylor Swift surprised fans with a bombshell announcement Thursday morning.
Less than a year after the release of her previous album 'Lover,' Swift announced Thursday that her eighth studio album 'Folklore' is completed and set to drop at midnight.
Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020
"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen," Swift wrote. "I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into."
Swift said she recorded the album "in isolation" but collaborated with many prominent musicians to complete the album, like Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and William Bowery.
'Folklore' features 16 new songs and is set for release at midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.