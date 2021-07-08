WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSMV) - A big concert is coming to Franklin's newest amphitheater and it's all for charity.
Artists including Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, and Maren Morris are set to perform on August 3rd at 7 p.m. at the Firstbank Amphitheater in Franklin.
Taylor Lewan and Will Compton's podcast, 'Bussin' With The Boys,' teamed up with Feeding Nashville for all proceeds from the concert to go to the their organization.
NASHVILLE— Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 7, 2021
The boys @BussinWTB are partnering w/ Feeding Nashville & throwing a banger concert on August 3rd! Proceeds go to their organization
Tickets go on sale this Friday but our fans can get pre-sale tix using code BUSSINTOGETHER at this link.
LFGhttps://t.co/uBtmgYH1vq pic.twitter.com/K0FpuBDC4N
Tickets go on sale this Friday on Ticketmaster.
