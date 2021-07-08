Bussin’ With The Boys
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSMV) - A big concert is coming to Franklin's newest amphitheater and it's all for charity. 

Artists including Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, and Maren Morris are set to perform on August 3rd at 7 p.m. at the Firstbank Amphitheater in Franklin. 

Taylor Lewan and Will Compton's podcast, 'Bussin' With The Boys,' teamed up with Feeding Nashville for all proceeds from the concert to go to the their organization. 

Tickets go on sale this Friday on Ticketmaster. 

 

