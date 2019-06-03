NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Taxpayer dollars have been spent to develop a new parking plan only to have the plan deferred, News4 has learned.
Consultants charged Metro around $500,000 to develop the plan to privatize parking in Nashville, according to Mayor David Briley’s office.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the parking plan isn’t dead, it’s only been deferred. The Mayor’s office said it has every intention to bring the plan back to the Metro Council in the future.
The plan was to modernize Nashville’s parking system and bring in $30 million up front plus more in proceeds in the coming years.
The plan was to allow a private company to operate Nashville’s parking meters. Meter prices would have increased and drivers would gain the ability to pay using their phones.
There are also plans to have an app telling people where parking is available.
On Friday Briley announced he’s delaying the proposal because residents still have questions.
The plan had taken years to create. Work and discussions on the project begin in March 2017.
The Mayor’s Office would not comment on the amount spent on the project to date.
