NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you still need to start your back-to-school shopping, this weekend could be the perfect time.
Starting Friday at midnight, things like school supplies, clothes, computers and tablets will be sold tax-free in Tennessee.
The tax-free status applies to clothing, shoes and school supplies under $100, and computers and tablets under $1,500.
The tax-free holiday runs through Sunday alongside an even longer tax-free holiday for food.
That tax-free event includes food bought in grocery stores, restaurants, food trucks or even caterers, and runs until August 5.
Alcohol is not included.
For more information about what qualifies as tax-free click here.
