NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Get ready for a tax-free weekend here in Tennessee.
The sales tax holiday is underway right now in the state. Whether you need to do some back-to-school shopping or stock up your fridge, you're in luck this weekend with two unique sales tax holidays.
One is on clothing, school supplies, and computers, while the other is on food.
From today through Sunday, general apparel that costs $100 or less is tax free. This includes purchases on shirts, pants, socks, and shoes.
However, items priced more than $100 are not included.
School and art supplies $100 or less are tax-free, and computers, laptops, and tablets that are $1,500 or less are also part of the holiday.
From today through next Thursday, food, food ingredients, and prepared food are also tax-free. That's defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances.
Alcohol, tobacco, and candy are not included. Prepared food includes food sold in a heated state, contains two or more ingredients mixed together, or is sold with eating utensils.
“I think it’s amazing. I think it will help a lot of people especially during this pandemic because it’s very hard for people and I think it will help people with hunger," Samaria Leach, of Nashville, said.
A one-year sales tax holiday is also happening right now on guns, safes, and safety devices. That began back on July 1st and goes through June of next year.
