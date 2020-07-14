WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Williamson County now has a task force which will decide if the county seal needs to be changed.
The part of the emblem under scrutiny is the Confederate flag in the top left corner.
Should Williamson County remove the Confederate flag from the county seal?
A task force in Williamson County is reviewing the county seal after growing calls to remove the Confederate flag from the emblem.
Part of the commission has been calling for weeks for the flag to be removed from the seal. It will be up to the task force to vote and make an official recommendation to get the seal changed.
"I don't know the message that it's sending and some people claim its, for me and people that look like me, it's the same as the swastika," said Williamson County Commissioner Keith Hudson.
The task force will be made up of officials and families who have lived in the county for generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.