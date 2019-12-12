NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music star Tanya Tucker will perform the National Anthem on Sunday, Dec. 15 before the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans game at Nissan Stadium.
Tucker will be accompanied by a flyover of F-16s from the 149th Fighter Wing;s Lone Star Gunfighters from Join Base San Antonio in Lackland, Texas. The unit is part of the Air National Guard and the Texas Military Department.
Tucker released her first album in 17 years earlier this year, "While I'm Livin'" and secured four GRAMMY Award nominations including Song of the Year for "Bring My Flowers Now." She also announced a slate of new 2020 tour dates this week, her first show of the tour will kick off at Ryman Auditorium on January 12.
The Titans and Texas are entering NFL week 15 tied for first in the AFC South division.
