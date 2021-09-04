NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nine days before the season-opener, quarterback Ryan Tannehill comes off the reserve-COVID list for the Tennessee Titans.
Running Back Jeremy McNichols was also taken off the list.
Five players remain in protocol, including the Titans starting center and right guard.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Titans GM…
