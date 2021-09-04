Ravens Titans Football

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nine days before the season-opener, quarterback Ryan Tannehill comes off the reserve-COVID list for the Tennessee Titans.

Running Back Jeremy McNichols was also taken off the list.

Five players remain in protocol, including the Titans starting center and right guard.

 

