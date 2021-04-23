NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded this morning after a tractor trailer tanker ruptured and began leaking.
The Homeland Security District 6 Hazardous Materials Team comprised of Manchester Fire and Rescue, Tullahoma Fire and Rescue, and other agencies responded to a tractor trailer that was parked behind Mountain Top Chinese restaurant.
When they arrived, they saw the truck with a large hole in the side of the tanker. A "shelter in place" order was made for the immediate area while crews worked to contain the spill.
Officials say the chemical was "Chlorobutane."
No injuries were reported, and what caused the tanker to develop a large hole is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.