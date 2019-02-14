You may soon have another place to shop in Nashville.
Tanger Outlets is looking into building here in Music City.
According to the company's latest earnings report, Tanger's planned center in Nashville is located near downtown and can be seen from the highway.
The company says multiple large businesses and residential communities would be nearby.
The Nashville Business Journal reports the area the company is eyeing Antioch. Tanger says the site would have 280,000 square feet of leasable land.
