NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A concealed carry permit is easier to get than ever before. As of January 1, all you have to do is pass a quiz online.
With a few clicks and 90 minutes of your time, Tennesseans can now pull the trigger on applying for a carry permit.
“I couldn't imagine feeling good about teaching that and not having the requirement the full length program has in it,” Bob Allen with Royal Range said Thursday.
News4 put it to the test ourselves. Reporter Rebecca Cardenas, who has never handled a firearm, took the online course and passed with flying colors. Allen has concerns about the new law that permits Tennesseans to carry concealed without ever holding a gun first. “Even when you take the eight-hour class,” he explained, “that's not nearly enough.”
An eight-hour class is what they offer at Royal Range. He said, even then, the laws can be confusing. “We still have to explain it numerous times.”
The online course does take you through a state power point that addresses use of deadly force, and where you can and cannot carry. But, Allen pointed out, you can't ask a computer questions “’When can I point it at you? When can I grab it?’ All of those questions we get every week,” he said. “Everybody won't make that mistake, but what if it's you that makes it? And you're supposed to be at home, but you're in jail.”
Allen urges anyone who wants to take a shot at concealed carry, to take a course in person. “You really can't get too much training.”
Aperson seeking their carry certification must pass a 38-question quiz with at least 70% after the 90-minute course. It costs $39. Then, they can take their certificate to a driver’s service center, get fingerprinted, and they’ll receive their permit in the mail.
For a list of approved handgun safety course vendors by the state, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.