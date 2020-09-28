The decorations are starting to creep out. The chill is definitely in the air. It's getting close to that time of year, Halloween. Nobody knows that better than Mark Kain.
"Welcome to Ultimate Party Super Store!" Mark laughed, springing out of a coffin.
Mark runs the place in Hendersonville.
"So, we got It costumes right here," he said, showing off costumes on the walls. "It is still gonna be popular this year."
His store handles all holidays, weddings, graduations, and more. Still, Halloween is a big deal. Mark's not sure what happens to the Halloween economy in the time of COVID.
"Starting out the year, I was little bit nervous trying to figure out where we were gonna go, what we were gonna do, how it's gonna be," he said.
Halloween generally generates about $9 billion in business in the US every year. Do the CDC's cautions about trick-or-treating take from it? Would a smaller number of parties take from it?
"There's a lot of concern," said Lipscomb University associate dean Andy Borchers. "The National Federation of Retailers is telling us it'll probably be a 10 percent down year. Those kind of narrow retailers that pop up, they're gonna struggle this year. Costumes are the biggest dollars spent. Those are going to be down."
What about Halloween candy?
"Hershey's will definitely see a hit, all of the candymakers," said Borchers. However, outdoor decorations for your home seem to be up. The question is, 'do I need a costume and do I need candy to hand out if I'm not having people knocking at my door?'"
Then, there is a certain factor that's hard to say in an unprecedented time. How many people will order costumes and still dress up, doing virtual Halloween events from home with FaceTime and Zoom?
Mark's hoping that accounts for a lot.
"I think people will still want to celebrate Halloween, still want their kids to have some fun," he said.
