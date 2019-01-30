When you live in Tennessee, you know to expect temperature extremes. It's often within the course of a week. On this snow day, we set out to find the very coldest and very hottest spots in town.
For a lot of Wednesday, Nashville was in the ballpark of 22 degrees, but one place in the city was a whole lot colder.
Revive Sports Recovery co-owner Blake Mundell said they offer full body cryotherapy, often to help athletes.
"It helps with a lot of muscle recovery," said Mundell. "It has some anti-inflammatory effects. We've really had some people with arthritis have some benefits with it. Generally, our machines get anywhere from negative 220 to as low as negative 280 degrees."
"Hoo!" said Ethan Crews, taking on the cryo. "I feel like there are icicles forming on my body."
"That was cold," he laughed, stepping out of the chamber.
"By the time the two-minute mark rolls around, I'm panicking a little inside," laughed Mundell. "It's a dry cold, so you warm up very quickly."
If that's the coldest Nashville has to offer, what better to bring the hot than a place called 400 Degrees?
Owner Aqui Hines offers hot chicken on a degree system. That includes 400 Degrees. It bills itself as being so hot, it'll burn you twice. The off-the-menu items get even hotter than that.
"We offer 500 degrees, 800 degrees and 900 degrees for all the heat-seekers," Hines continued. "Everyone thinks they're invincible, and of course, after serving them, they go back down to the 200 degrees. They realize they can't handle it."
It's one extreme to another.
"The good thing with it being cold outside, you come here and eat the 900 degrees, it'll warm you up all day long," laughed Hines.
