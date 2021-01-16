WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - Snow overnight could mean dangerous conditions for driving in the morning.
News4's Joe Dubin is out in White House just off of I-65.
In the area, snow did come down but did not stick to the roads. TDOT went ahead last night and treated the roads throughout the region.
Drivers need to take caution while out today on wet roads. Truck drivers we spoke to this morning said they didn't see many slick spots in the area.
Unfortunately for the kids, much of the snow did not stick so a sledding forecast is not looking good.
TDOT says they will be on stand-by monitoring the snow all throughout the morning and will respond if needed.
