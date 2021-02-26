Take a Walk with TODAY!

On Friday, our Tracy Kornet is putting on her walking shoes and joining Al Roker to Take a Walk TODAY!

 Joe Wenzel

Studies show that walking is one of the best forms of exercise for physical and mental health, and is great for a variety of age groups and fitness levels. Al and Tracy want to encourage people to find a way to get a walk into their daily routine.

And if you’re worried about the chilly spring temperatures, physicians with Harvard say walking in cooler temperatures can have its own benefits, like burning more fat and warding off seasonal affective disorder.

