The 8-year-old news set in use in News4 WSMV's Studio A was replaced, top to bottom, over a six week construction project.
The new set in Studio A was unveiled on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 30th, to staff at 2:00pm and on the air for the first time in News4 at 4:00pm.
Studio A was home to the Porter Wagoner television show, he did with Dolly Parton. It also was home to the Ralph Emery Show that aired on TNN from 1983-1993.
After the end of Emery's show, Studio A became the main news studio for WSMV.
Holly Thompson leads you on a 306 degree camera walking tour:
Vice President & General Manager Rene LaSpina, News Director Mitch Jacob, and Chief Engineer Dana Lyons perform the official ribbon cutting with the entire WSMV staff on Wednesday afternoon:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.