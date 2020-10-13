NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Mother Church of County Music is opening its doors for a daytime tour and its absolutely free.
Ryman Hospitality, the owner of The Ryman, announced today that on Sunday October 25th, complimentary self-guided tours will be available from 9AM to 4PM.
Guests can expect the following safety precautions:
• To ensure safe social distancing, the Ryman daytime self-guided tours are operating on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited capacity in the building.
• Staff receive temperature checks before each shift and will be required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This means guests will see staff in face masks during their visit.
• Guests are required to wear masks. If they do not have a mask one will be provided for them.
• Health screening questions will be asked of each guest before their tour.
• Guests will be positioned at least 6 feet apart while entering and exiting.
• There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the building for guest use as needed.
• Cleaning protocols and precautions have been elevated above the recommended requirements with proactive sanitary and disinfectant measures. These protocols include dedicated staff members for frequent cleaning of high touchpoint areas.
“Ryman Auditorium has always been a beacon of hope and restoration, and our community takes great pride in the historic landmark,” Gary Levy, Ryman Auditorium General Manager says. “We’re grateful to PNC and all of our supporting sponsors for working with us during these unprecedented times to provide Tennesseans with the opportunity to revive their spirits and safely enjoy our daytime experience at the Mother Church of Country Music.”
The tour includes access to the new Turn it up! Ryman’s Rock Legacy which showcases the history of rock and roll performances at the Ryman.
To take part, all you need to do is show your Tennessee state ID at the box office.
