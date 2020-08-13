Jason Collins had a craving for a Taco John's taco, while skydiving.
Collins tweeted a video of himself with his favorite taco in hand. His caption was "When the craving hits for @tacojohns, you satisfy it."
So at 5,000 feet in the air, Collins, a Clarksville resident, took out a Taco John's taco from his front pocket and ate it as he descended.
