NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police were called out late Wednesday night to a report of an armed robbery at a Taco Bell on the 5500 block of Nolensville Pike. This same location was previously robbed back in October.

According to investigators, the call came in around 11:06 a.m. Police say two men with guns forced an employee to let them in the Taco Bell when the employee stepped outside to take out the trash. The men robbed the restaurant and ran off.

There were no injuries in this robbery. Nobody in the store at the time could give police a good description of the suspects because the men had their faces covered with bandanas. A K-9 unit on scene turned up nothing, and police are working with the restaurant to get surveillance video.

This same location was robbed on October 3, when a man walked up to the drive-thru window and demanded money.

