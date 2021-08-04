NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors say women wanting to tackle cellulite now have a better chance at fighting the pesky problem, thanks to a new FDA approved treatment called Qwo.
Qwo is an injectable treatment that is approved for treating severe cellulite, or the dimpling of skin, in the buttocks.
“So Qwo will dissolve those tethers that pull down on the skin and also stimulate new collagen production in the skin, which actually has a really important role in the overall results we see,” says Dr. Biesman, a Nashville plastic surgeon who offers the treatment.
Dr. Biesman says the injections are quick and relatively pain free, but can cause significant bruising afterward.
However, once the bruising heals, he says Qwo is showing long-lasting results, which is something other treatments haven’t been able to do.
Dr. Biesman says each session runs about $1,200 to $1,500. The number of sessions needed is based on the severity of cellulite.
