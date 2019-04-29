NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's been 16 years since the disappearance of 13-year-old Tabitha Tuders, who went missing from her East Nashville school bus stop.
Tuders spoke with News4's Rebecca Cardenas back in January. A banner that was hanging up outside of Debra Tuders' east Nashville home has been hanging up there since her disappearance.
“You can tell it's a little on the ragged side,” Debra Tuders told News4 in January, “But I keep it up there so people know that she's still missing. I won't take it down.”
What happened to Tabitha is still a mystery. The family doesn't know who took her or why, or even if she's still alive.
“I just believe she's out there somewhere, And I’m not going to give up hope," said Debra Tuders, “If He's got her with Him, you know she's in a better place.”
Tabitha Tuders would be 29-years-old now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.