NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meet Titus Underwood, Principal Oboist for the Nashville Symphony.
Underwood plays with soul and even shared his soul on a new recording called "Lift Every Voice."
"We want to use our music to express our passion and let others understand the need for change," he said.
The music was originally designed to expose children to classic music, but as the time changed, so did the point of the music.
Titus saw an oboe opportunity for the community in a musical and human sense. It has clearly struck a chord; the video got 200,000 hits on social media in its first hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.