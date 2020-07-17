NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Local musicians are calling on the community as the end to unemployment benefits looms.
The gates at the Schermerhorn are padlocked, and the musicians who make their livelihood there don't know when they'll see the inside of it again.
"It is something that we all miss," Derek Hawkes said. He is the Assistant Principal Trombonist at the Nashville Symphony.
The days until his unemployment benefits end are numbered. The days until he returns to his job are innumerable.
"We don’t know when exactly we’re going to be able to go back."
The Schermerhorn season has been canceled through next July. After that, Hawkes does not know where his next paycheck will come from, nor when he'll be on stage again.
"I miss playing the Schermerhorn quite a bit. It is one of the finest halls i’ve ever played in in the world," he said.
Hawkes is among performance artists all over the country who will be out of work for months.
"It is difficult to have your job and what you’ve dedicated your life to, to be a proponent of this craft, to not be able to do that in the way that we’ve been used to is emotionally difficult."
Nashville Symphony musicians are calling on their followers to reach out to their legislators and ask for extensions of unemployment benefits.
"Any opportunity you can find to support people in the industries that are so adversely affected by this pandemic I think is worth your time," Hawkes said.
Whether it be following them on social media, watching their digital performances, donating to the symphony. The ways in which you can show your support are countless.
"We really miss you guys. We miss the community. We miss playing for you."
Links to ways you can help can be found on the Nashville Symphony Musicians Instagram and Facebook pages.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.