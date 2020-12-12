Symphony Ball will be televised on News 4

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – For the first time, the Symphony Ball will be televised due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Every year since 1985, The Symphony Ball takes place at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. This year, it will be televised on Channel 4 at 7 p.m.
Nashville Symphony Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez and News 4 Anchor Tracy Kornet will be the hosts.
Country music superstar Maren Morris and Blues artist Keb' Mo' are this year's Harmony Award recipients.
The Symphony Ball telecast, An Evening in Harmony, will give viewers the chance to donate to the Nashville Symphony via text. To donate, @NSO to 52014 or click here.
If you would like more information about this year’s Symphony Ball, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.