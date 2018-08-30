The first ever estate-approved symphonic Prince tribute is going on tour since the iconic multi-hyphenate died in April 2016.
The touring presentation, titled '4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince,' will perform at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville on September 26 and 27 of this year.
The show features a live band and orchestra that will play the music of Prince, from the classic hits to some deep cuts.
According to the tour's website, Questlove helped curate the music and arrangements for the show.
For information on tickets at TPAC, click here.
