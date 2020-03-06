AUSTIN, TX (WSMV) -- The South by Southwest festival, known as SXSW, has been cancelled by the city of Austin over public health concerns.
The 34-year-old event that merges technology, music, and cultural influences has been well-attended in recent years, with more than 160,000 attendees in recent years.
Running multiple festivals concurrently across more than a week in March.
This years' schedule was set for March 13th to 22nd.
The city of Austin's health department received a petition with thousands of signatures calling for the cancellation of the festival over concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus and the potential health risks.
