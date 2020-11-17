NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A controversial private party that allegedly caters to swingers will not be held in Nashville in December.

The Vibe Social Club is moving its weekend-long party to Mississippi, according to a post on the members-only Vibe site that was shared with News 4.

The Vibe described its Christmas party as "a sexy slumber party," suggesting guests wear a "fuzzy warm robe over some sexy lingerie to be unwrapped."

The party was to be held in an unnamed Antioch hotel from Friday, December 4th to Sunday, December 6. There were 316 people supposedly attending the event.

But now, plans are changing. The party's organizer, Shelly DeVillo, confirmed to News 4 that the party is moving out of Nashville.

The Vibe site's message said the new hotel is in Mississippi near Memphis, where local officials are welcoming them.

DeVillo told News 4 they do plan to come back to Nashville for future parties. There have been two previous parties, both held at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Antioch.

Antioch Councilmember Joy Styles wasn't happy. She was quoted in Tennessee Lookout as calling the parties "clearly dangerous" for spreading COVID.

Styles criticized the Metro Health Department for issuing permits for the two parties in her district.

But the health department's spokesperson Brian Todd told News 4 that the club's application met all the requirements. The permit application said that masks would be worn, hand sanitizer would be provided, and no alcohol would be served. The number of guests would be limited to 125.

The event organizers provided a seating chart to demonstrate where tables would be set up. There was no mention of sex in the application. Todd told News 4 that what people did once in their private hotel rooms is not a matter that falls under health department regulations.

Officers from the Metro Police department visited the September party at the Comfort Inn. Still, according to a police spokesperson, officers didn't issue any citations, but they did give out 20 warnings about masks. DeVillo says none of the people were from the Vibe party.

The Vibe's note to its membership said, "During our first event under this Event Application requirement, we did receive a surprise visit from the Health Department to verify that we complied with their regulations and requirements. We nailed it!"

The health department didn't know about the move to Mississippi. Still, it confirmed they had not gotten an application for the Christmas party.