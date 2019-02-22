February has been a busy month for the Swift Water Rescue Team in Nashville.
At the beginning of the month nine people were stuck in six different cars on Nolensville Road. Chuck Koehler and Joel Sullivan were the rescuers.
“We wanted to walk the victims out,” Koehler said. “It was basically nine times in, nine times out.”
Koehler and Sullivan say many time people attempt roads that they shouldn’t.
"Don't drive through it because your chances of getting through are very slim,” Koehler said.
They say things can change quickly.
"Water can rise in five to ten minutes depending on what part of town you're in,” Sullivan said. "If you see water covering the road that means it's too deep to go through."
Koehler and Sullivan say if you find yourself stuck in water and can’t back out immediately call 911, unlock your doors and roll down your windows.
"That way if your electronics short out you're not going to be stuck inside your car,” Koehler said.
Koehler and Sullivan say getting out of your car can be dangerous especially in swift water.
"There's certain techniques you have to use,” Koehler said. "Otherwise your legs will get washed out from under you and you'll get swept downstream."
The trained swift water rescuers are gearing up for a busy weekend with more rain and severe weather predicted.
“Should be a busy couple of days and then we’ll dry out on Sunday afternoon,” Sullivan said.
Koehler and Sullivan say you can help them with their rescue efforts by moving over when emergency vehicles are trying to get through, it will help them get to victims faster.
