Voter registration is up about 48 hours after music superstar Taylor Swift posted on Instagram her support of two Tennessee politicians.
Swift put her power behind Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, saying his opponent Marsha Blackburn doesn't support the LGBTQ community and won't fight for the dignity of all Americans.
It's created a firestorm from both sides.
Regardless of which side new voters are on, she's being credited with getting 65,000 people to register.
The voting organization at MTSU tells News 4 they've seen more students rushing to register since Taylor Swift's statement, and it may not be in support of her views.
"It could have an adverse impact, it just depends how it balances. Will it work for her or against her candidate? I don't know," said Steve Daugherty.
"I've heard mixed reactions, kind of a little bit of both about it. Some people think it's good like I do and that others should be educated and no matter what side of the political spectrum you are on, you should have the ability to educate yourself," said Marley Abbott.
Daugherty fought in the military and encourages students to register to vote. He feels that younger generations aren't as involved in elections as they should be.
"That demographic has the least voter turnout."
Abbott agrees and says many students feel that their vote will have no effect on the outcome of the election.
"They think other age groups are more likely to vote and that they won't make a difference so they just don't."
Whether you are for or against Swift's statement, students like Marley are just glad that people are becoming aware of issues in the community.
"No matter what side of the spectrum you are on, you have the power to make a difference and you should take advantage of that."
If you want to avoid the lines, early voting begins on October 27 and runs until November 1.
