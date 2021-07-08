NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Newly-released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to a Metro Police SWAT team being shut inside the Bridge Building during Nashville's Fourth of July fireworks show.

Eight SWAT team members were called to the Bridge Building just before 9 p.m. Sunday to clear two people who had been spotted inside during a final walkthrough before the fireworks show.

A security guard let the officers into the building, and body camera footage shows them locating and escorting the Bridge Building employee and her friends out.

After the people left the building, the SWAT team stayed inside to check other floors of the building. However, the Nashville Fire Marshal's Office says a security officer gave the 'all-clear' with the SWAT officers still inside.

Body camera footage shows the moment the fireworks show begins, leading the SWAT officers to shelter in place inside the Bridge Building.

Nashville Fire says they were not notified a SWAT team had entered the Bridge Building Sunday evening, and didn't know they were inside when the fireworks show began.

The fire department says they will continue to review their operations and communications.

