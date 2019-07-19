Bellevue standoff

Bellevue standoff on Friday, July 19.

 Cameron Taylor, Reporter

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Little is known about a current SWAT standoff happening in one Bellevue neighborhood.

Around 4pm Metro Police SWAT arrived near Rolling River Parkway where an individual was reportedly barricaded inside his home.

Police tell News4 reporter Cameron Taylor that the individual may be armed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates here.

