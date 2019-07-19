NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Little is known about a current SWAT standoff happening in one Bellevue neighborhood.
Around 4pm Metro Police SWAT arrived near Rolling River Parkway where an individual was reportedly barricaded inside his home.
Police tell News4 reporter Cameron Taylor that the individual may be armed.
HAPPENING NOW: SWAT situation underway near Rolling River Parkway in Bellevue. Metro PD tells me one person has barricaded themselves inside their home and is possibly armed. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/yXpe3BwMbg— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) July 19, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.