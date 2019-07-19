NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A SWAT standoff has ended in a Bellevue neighborhood Friday evening.
Metro Police on the scene said they came to check the welfare of a man who was reportedly barricaded inside his residence near Rolling River Parkway around 4 p.m.
HAPPENING NOW: SWAT situation underway near Rolling River Parkway in Bellevue. Metro PD tells me one person has barricaded themselves inside their home and is possibly armed. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/yXpe3BwMbg— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) July 19, 2019
Responding officers heard a gunshot.
Negotiators responded to the scene, and could not get a response from the man.
SWAT officers found the man inside a camper behind the home.
Police said it appears the man shot himself and died.
The man was in his 50's, but police have not identified him yet because they are in the process of notifying all his family members.
Police said there was no danger to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.