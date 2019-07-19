NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A SWAT standoff has ended in a Bellevue neighborhood Friday evening.

Metro Police on the scene said they came to check the welfare of a man who was reportedly barricaded inside his residence near Rolling River Parkway around 4 p.m.

Responding officers heard a gunshot.

Negotiators responded to the scene, and could not get a response from the man.

SWAT officers found the man inside a camper behind the home.

Police said it appears the man shot himself and died.

The man was in his 50's, but police have not identified him yet because they are in the process of notifying all his family members.

Police said there was no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates here.

