NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man has been arrested after surrendering himself to police for shooting several rounds from his apartment Friday morning.
MNPD says 27-year-old Brandon Brassard began shooting a handgun from his apartment balcony around 3:45 a.m. Friday morning.
When officers arrived they heard about 10 additional shots being fired. No further shots were fired after this.
Brassard walked out of the apartment and surrendered around 8:30 a.m.
He is being charged with Reckless Endangerment and Possession of a handgun while under the influence.
