NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after a SWAT team responded to a home on Nolensville Pike early Monday morning. 

Officials at the scene tell us there was a domestic situation at an apartment at the Vista Apartments. 

A woman reportedly called police and that's when a man who they say was involved refused to come outside to speak with police. 

SWAT responded and the man eventually surrendered around 3 a.m. 

The man involved has not yet been identified. We're told by police that he has been charged with domestic assault. 

 

