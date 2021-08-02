NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after a SWAT team responded to a home on Nolensville Pike early Monday morning.
Officials at the scene tell us there was a domestic situation at an apartment at the Vista Apartments.
A woman reportedly called police and that's when a man who they say was involved refused to come outside to speak with police.
SWAT responded and the man eventually surrendered around 3 a.m.
The man involved has not yet been identified. We're told by police that he has been charged with domestic assault.
