LEWIS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is working to find whomever is responsible for vandalizing a local church with racial slurs and profanity.
According to Pastor James Mitchell of Napier Pentecostal Church on Natchez Trace Parkway, the damage occurred sometime around Monday evening to Tuesday morning, but he didn't discover it until Wednesday evening when he went to prepare for the upcoming revival.
Mitchell said the damage was heartbreaking, but he forgives the people responsible, and he said that he hopes they see the error of their ways and seek God.
"We don't want to press charges," he added.
The church has security cameras, and one of them was damaged in the vandalism, Mitchell explained.
The lens was spray-painted black, and the church plans on replacing that camera.
As far as helpful clues, the surveillance images didn't appear to reveal anything at this point, Mitchell said.
The pastor said he hasn't seen anything like this in the four years he's served at the church.
He said they are working to clean up the damage from the vinyl siding.
Mitchell added that they haven't estimated the cost of the repairs just yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.