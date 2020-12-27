NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - City and AT&T officials are hopeful that all services will be back up and running at full capacity by the end of Sunday.

An explosion outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North on Christmas morning caused widespread outages to the Nashville and Midstate service areas, the company said.

Since Friday, the company said they made "significant progress" in their restoration efforts overnight including restoring power to the four floors of the building.

"So far, more than 65% of mobility sites affected by the explosion on Friday have been restored," the company posted on its website Sunday.

At a news conference on Sunday morning, Nashville Fire Chief William Swann said he has been in contact with AT&T and the company said they are confident that service will be back up and running at full capacity by the end of the day.

On Saturday, the company said more than three feet of water was found in the basement of the AT&T transmission building and now, access is limited to the lower floors of the structure.

AT&T crews have brought in "more than 17 portable cell sites on the air to aid in communication, including for restoration teams and first responders."

"We are bringing in additional resources to support the recovery of wireline voice and data services and expect to have a fleet of 24 additional trailers of disaster recovery equipment on site by the end of the day," the company posted on its website Sunday.

AT&T crews are trying to bring in "additional cabling and more generators to provide more power into the building for our equipment and the restoration efforts."

"We continue to assess the damage to the facility and have confirmed that the building’s commercial power connections are damaged and offline. We are working with the local power utility on repairs. In addition, there is other significant damage to the building from the blast, including to the elevators, some beams/columns, and the building’s façade," the company posted on its website Sunday.

More information is expected to be released on Sunday. To follow updates on the restoration process, click here.