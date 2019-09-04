MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Repairs are underway after an SUV slammed into a Midstate home.
It happened Wednesday afternoon on Miranda Drive near Elderberry Way in Murfreesboro.
The car hit what used to be the family's dining room.
Police said part of the family was sitting in their opened garage when it all happened. They weren't hurt.
As for the driver, she was taken to the hospital and is alert. Police said she is a 76-year-old woman and has a few cuts.
News4 is working to find out what led to the crash.
The family will be staying in a hotel because their home doesn't have air conditioning after the wreck.
