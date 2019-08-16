NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fortunately no one was hurt when an SUV plowed into a restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike on Friday afternoon.
According to authorities, the SUV smashed into Mac's Cornedbeef just before 4:30 p.m.
You can see the red vehicle going through the parking lot, showing no signs of stopping, and then it makes impact in the front of the restaurant.
The owner, Ty Mac, says he and his son had to scramble to get out the way of the SUV.
The owners say the driver was trying to change her shoe, when it got stuck on the gas pedal.
The restaurant had to close for the day.
