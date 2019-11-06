The Dutch Royal Military Police were investigating a "suspicious situation" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a spokesperson for the force told CNN.
The police added on Twitter that all passengers and crew had safely left the plane.
The airline operator, Air Europa, Tweeted a statement saying a pilot had accidentally triggered an alarm.
"In a plane from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety protocols at the airport," it said. "There was no cause for alarm, all passengers were fine and waiting for the flight to take off."
"We are sorry, there was no cause for alarm," the Spanish airline said.
#AirEuropaInfo False Alarm. In the flight Amsterdam - Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize.— Air Europa (@AirEuropa) November 6, 2019
Emergency services had flocked to Schiphol, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS. And CNN affiliate RTL Netherlands reported that an alarm sounded at the airport.
The airport in the Netherlands' capital is Europe's third busiest, after London's Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
This is a developing story.
CNN's Amir Ahmed contributed reporting.
