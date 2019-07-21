RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Arson investigators are looking into a fire which destroyed a home on Brown's Chapel Road on Sunday afternoon.
Crews from the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, and Rutherford County EMS responded to the fire just after 4:00 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.
Deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office closed portions of the road to allow emergency vehicles to access the scene.
One person in the home got out safely.
One firefighter from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported for care, officials said.
The home was destroyed, and arson is suspected.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Arson Investigation Unit and the La Vergne Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office.
Earlier in the day, crews responded to a fire at the old VA building on Highway 49.
The call came in around 6:00 a.m. Sunday on Highway 49.
Smoke was seen coming from the building, which was not occupied, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported, and fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.