HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are on scene after a body was found at a home on the 100 block of Maple Drive in Hendersonville.
According to officials, the call came in around 2 p.m.
Details are extremely limited at this time, but we are hearing that the death is considered suspicious. Investigators plan to release more information soon, and we have a crew on the way to the scene.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
