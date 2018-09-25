NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are still looking for the three suspects who shot a woman in south Nashville overnight.
All three of the suspects were wearing Halloween masks.
The woman told police she was at Whitsett Park off East Thompson Lane when she noticed an older blue van pull up in front of her. When she stopped, the three suspects got out of the van. At least one of them was armed with a gun.
Police said the woman drove off when she saw the weapon, and the suspects shot at her car. One of the bullets hit her in the leg.
The 50-year-old victim was able to drive to a Shell gas station on Fesslers Pike to get help. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover from her injuries.
Police said it's unclear if the suspects were trying to rob the woman or if this was a targeted incident.
