NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The search is on for two suspects who attacked a man and then ransacked a home in north Nashville.
Police said the victim was standing outside of the house in the 100 block of Charles Court when the two men forced him at gunpoint to go inside around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The men trashed the home and stole cash and a car, which was later found abandoned near the home.
The victim sustained minor injuries during the attack but did not need to be taken to the hospital.
According to police, the suspects were both wearing masks.
